Azerbaijan plans to carry out alternative energy projects in Nakhchivan

It is planned to implement alternative energy projects in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in the future, the country’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, said during the Baku Energy Week on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Minister Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan aims to attract the private sector, in particular, foreign companies.

“Our country has a huge potential in the field of renewable energy. Today we are working on a project with a capacity of 1800 MW and I want to inform you that the project is being implemented in cooperation with the private sector,” he said.

The minister added that there are renewable energy projects to be implemented in Nakhchivan.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) will be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

The Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

A total of 326 companies from 37 countries of the world have confirmed their participation in the events to be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

