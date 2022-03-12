Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 9.1 bln c/m

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan plans to increase gas exports to Europe to 9.1 billion cubic meters by 2022," Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, News.az reports.

"Since the launch of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, 9.7 billion cubic meters of gas have been exported to Europe. This year, our gas exports to Turkey will increase to 8.2 billion cubic meters, and to Europe to 9.1 billion cubic meters," Parviz Shahbazov said.

News.Az