Azerbaijan plans to relocate nearly 300 families to Zabukh, Sus villages by year-end

As many as 296 families are planned to be relocated to Zabukh and Sus villages of Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin district by the end of 2023, the country’s prime minister said on Friday.

PM Ali Asadov made the remarks while presenting the government’s report for 2022 at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, News.Az reports.

He recalled that following the presidential decree dated 16 November 2022, the first State Program on Great Return to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation was approved, and in order to ensure the implementation of the measures provided for by the program, the relevant decree of the Cabinet of Ministers was signed.

The premier noted that targeted and large-scale projects implemented with direct participation and under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev contribute to the rapid revival of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions.

Asadov said that one of the memorable historical events is the beginning of the return of the population to Agahali village of the liberated Zangilan district.

“With the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, on May 27, 2022, the opening ceremony of the first stage of the Smart Village project was held in Aghali village, Zangilan district. At the first stage, 66 families (326 people) were resettled, and at the moment the number of families living in Aghali is 86 (420 people),” the official said.

Besides, according to PM Asadov, by the end of this year, it’s planned to return the first group of Lachin residents.

“These days, the first 20 families are being returned to the Talish village," he added.

News.Az