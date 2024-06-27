Azerbaijan plans to set up green energy centres

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to establish green energy centres, the country’s deputy minister of economy, Sahib Alakbarov, said on Thursday.

Speaking at an international forum on "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future" in Baku in Baku, the deputy minister noted that the main goal is to increase the green area in the country from 12 per cent to 12.3 per cent, and the area of unusable land is to be reduced from 25 per cent to 15 per cent.“The provision of drinking water to the population needs to be increased from 70 per cent to 85 per cent, and the provision of irrigation water from 80 per cent to 90 per cent,” Alakbarov said.He stressed that the share of waste recycling should be 20 per cent in Baku and 10 per cent in the regions.“Additionally, 65 per cent of the forest fund should be subject to inventory. According to the socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026, the share of energy generated from renewable sources is set to increase from 17.3 per cent to 24 per cent,” he added.

News.Az