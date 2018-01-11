Azerbaijan posts growth in average salary

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-November, 2017 the average nominal salary of hired workers engaged in country's economy grew by 6.2% over the same period of the previous year to set at AZN 525.

According to the State Statistical Committee, the highest salary is recorded in extractive industry, in financial and insurance activity, information and communication, professional, scientific and technical activity, as well as construction.

The number of hired workers in Azerbaijan made 1,521,200 people as of December 1, 2017, of which 881,100 people are engaged in state sector and 640,100 in nongovernmental economic sector.

21.8% of hired employees work in the sphere of education, 19.1% in trade and vehicle repair, 13% in industry, 8.6% in medical and social services, 6.6% in construction, 7.1% in state administration and protection, as well as social insurance, 4.7% in transport industry and warehouses, 3.4% in professional, scientific and technical activity, 3.2% in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 1.6% in information and communication, 10.9% in other economic spheres.

