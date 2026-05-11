Sony urges gamers to buy PS5 before GTA 6 arrives

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Sony has begun sending upgrade emails to PlayStation users who do not yet own a PS5, directly linking the message to the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI, which is currently scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, News.Az reports, citing VideoCardz.

The email states: “Grand Theft Auto VI is on your wishlist. Get a PlayStation 5 today to be ready for when Grand Theft Auto VI launches on November 19, 2026.” The campaign appears to specifically target PS4 users who have added the game to their wishlist but do not own hardware capable of running it.

Sony recently confirmed that there is currently no release date for the PS6.

Although GTA 6 has never been officially confirmed for next-generation consoles beyond the current lineup, Rockstar Games has only announced the title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game has not been confirmed for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC at launch.

The company also expects PlayStation hardware sales to decline during fiscal year 2026, while rising memory prices are expected to impact console supply and profit margins. Sony stated that PS5 hardware sales projections will depend largely on how much memory it can secure at reasonable costs.

Grand Theft Auto VI remains officially scheduled for release on November 19, 2026. Rockstar previously delayed the game from its earlier launch window, saying additional development time was needed to further polish the title.

News.Az