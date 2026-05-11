LVMH chief Arnault visits South Korea on first trip in 3 years

LVMH chief Arnault visits South Korea on first trip in 3 years

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LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault visited a Louis Vuitton store at Shinsegae Department Store in Seoul on Monday during his first trip to South Korea in three years, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The head of the world’s largest luxury group visited The Louis Vuitton Visionary Journeys Seoul exhibition space at the department store’s main branch in downtown Seoul.

He was accompanied by Delphine Arnault, CEO of Christian Dior Couture.

The large-scale Louis Vuitton experimental space, which includes exhibition areas and restaurants, opened inside the department store in November last year.

According to industry sources, Arnault is also expected to visit Louis Vuitton stores at other major department stores in South Korea, including those operated by the Lotte Group.

The visit comes as LVMH continues to strengthen its presence in South Korea, which has become an important luxury market in Asia. The country’s growing consumer demand, increasing influence on global fashion trends, and worldwide popularity of Korean pop culture have all contributed to its rising importance for luxury brands.

LVMH controls more than 65 prestigious brands across five sectors, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co., Celine, and Sephora.

News.Az