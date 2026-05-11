Iran's Araghchi set to visit India for BRICS talks

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to visit New Delhi on May 14 to attend the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The meeting will serve as a precursor to the 18th BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi this September.

India currently holds the chairmanship of the economic grouping.

BRICS has 11 core member countries, including Russia and China, and continues to expand its role as a major platform for economic and geopolitical coordination among emerging economies.

News.Az