Azerbaijan prepares special program to restore forests in liberated lands

A special program is being prepared to carry out work on the restoration of forests in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, said Head of the Forest Development Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Namiq Khidirov.

According to Khidirov, the restoration activities are planned to start after demining the territories.

The territories had been liberated during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

News.Az