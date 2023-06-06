Azerbaijan prevents attempt of illegal Armenian armed detachments to install long-term fortification facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Kalbajar districts, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry stated.

News.Az