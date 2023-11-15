Azerbaijan prioritizes realization of SDG project: Deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan prioritizes the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) project, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov made the remarks at the 2nd Baku Forum on Sustainable Development themed “Sustainable finance and investment” in Baku, News.Az reports.

“In the upcoming seven years, serious work in the field of SDG must be undertaken. Countries and states should exert more efforts by 2030 for the successful implementation of this global project,” Ahmadov noted.

He also pointed out that as of today, the majority of people worldwide are victims of wars and landmines laid in territories after conflicts.

“More than 3,000 people in Azerbaijan have lost their lives as a result of mine explosions. The landmine issue remains a relevant problem not only in Azerbaijan but also globally. Azerbaijan is one of the most affected countries in the world,” the deputy premier said.

“Today's forum will make a significant contribution to the development of the SDG strategy aimed at creating a society and a world free from mines,” he added.

The 2nd Baku Forum on Sustainable Development aims to strengthen the exchange of experience and cooperation with the countries of the region and international organizations in the direction of the implementation of the UN Agenda 2030.

