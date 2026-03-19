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Shell says attack on Ras Laffan damaged Pearl GTL facility

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Shell says attack on Ras Laffan damaged Pearl GTL facility
Source: Shell

Shell said an attack on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday caused damage to its Pearl GTL (gas-to-liquids) facility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The company added that the resulting fire was quickly contained, no injuries were reported, and the plant is now in a “safe state.”

Shell, which holds a 100% stake in the Pearl GTL project, said the facility can process up to 1.6 billion cubic feet of wellhead gas per day, converting it into about 140,000 barrels per day of gas-to-liquids products.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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