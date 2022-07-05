Azerbaijan proposes to hold joint monitoring in the Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We offer planning and implementation of joint environmental monitoring in the Caspian Sea," said Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev at the international conference on "Level fluctuations of the Caspian Sea, forecasting and adaptation measures in the face of climate change," News.az reports.

According to him, it is important to unite the efforts of the Caspian littoral countries in regional cooperation, especially in solving environmental problems: "I believe that a conference attended by the academic sector, experts from relevant organizations, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, and independent experts will play the role of a platform to discuss the environmental problems of the Caspian Sea and to explore ways out of the situation."

News.Az