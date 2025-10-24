Azerbaijan proposes Turkic innovation platform to boost regional startup cooperation

The proposal was presented by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov during the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“The platform will serve as a unified mechanism to coordinate cooperation among member countries in innovation, startups, and the digital economy, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, experience, and technological resources,” Jabbarov said. “This initiative will accelerate innovative development in the region and create new opportunities for young entrepreneurs to realize their potential.”

Jabbarov also highlighted the significance of the Turkic States Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), signed earlier this year in Bishkek, as a major step toward strengthening digital economic cooperation among member countries.

“This agreement establishes a common framework for facilitating digital trade, electronic payments, e-invoicing systems, logistics, and the digital integration of SMEs,” he noted. “DEPA also combines the legal and technological foundations of digital transformation, laying the groundwork for a unified digital market among Turkic states.”