Turkic states ministers meet in Baku to boost industry, innovation ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second meeting of the Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is underway in Baku.

The summit aims to strengthen cooperation among OTS member countries in industry, scientific research, innovation, technology, investment, and entrepreneurship development, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Delegates are discussing strategic partnerships in industry and technology, as well as collaboration mechanisms in science, innovation, investment, and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

News.Az