Azerbaijan proves to be reliable partner in large-scale energy projects: GECF

Azerbaijan proves to be a reliable partner in large-scale energy projects, Mohamed Hamel, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said, as he met with Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Qatar Rashad Ismayilov, News.Az reports citing GECF.

During the meeting, Hamel acknowledged the historical role that Azerbaijan has played in the hydrocarbon industry.

“Today, Azerbaijan plays an important role in the global energy scene. It proves to be a reliable partner in large scale energy projects, and is an active participant in international energy Forums, including in the frameworks of the GECF and OPEC,” he said.

Ambassador Ismayilov reiterated Azerbaijan’s interest in driving fruitful relations with the Forum to new highs. Azerbaijani envoy highlighted the importance of natural gas in enhancing energy security worldwide and guaranteeing the ever-so-crucial balance of supply and demand, especially under the current gas market conditions. In this context, Ismailov outlined that the country attaches particular attention to the cooperation with the GECF community and participation in Forum’s initiatives.

The sides reviewed the status of preparations for the 6th GECF Summit of Heads of State and Government, to be held in Doha, Qatar, in February 2022, and roadmap practical steps towards further joint activities.

News.Az