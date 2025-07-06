Azerbaijan provides financial support to Kenya’s Youth Leadership and Innovation Center

The Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has joined a project for the establishment of a Youth Leadership and Innovation Center in Kenya, News. Az reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The Center will operate in the capital city of Nairobi.

The project aims to enhance the skills and societal roles of young people, foster their leadership abilities, and support their efforts to build successful careers.

On July 4, an official presentation ceremony for the Center was held. A financial contribution of 34,000 USD — to be disbursed in two phases — was allocated by AIDA to support the project's logistical and technical needs. The funds were handed over to the Center by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev.

During the ceremony, a memorandum of understanding was signed between AIDA and the Kenya Institute of Special Education, as well as other project partners.

Speakers at the event emphasized that AIDA’s participation in this humanitarian project is a reflection of the dynamically developing relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya.

