Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to 15 countries fighting COVID-19

Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian aid to nearly 15 countries fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadarov.

He made the remarks at the open-ended virtual extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on the threats of the Israeli occupation government to annex parts of State of Palestine’s territory occupied in 1967, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

“Indeed, the world has been suffering heavily from the pandemic, and dealing with its effects requires intense international cooperation and assistance among countries and international organizations,” said the minister.

Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan has made contribution of $300,000 to UNRWA – UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in 2020 to help alleviate human sufferings and support efforts with a view of constraining the spread of the novel coronavirus in Palestine.

News.Az