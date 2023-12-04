Azerbaijan provides update on weekly number of COVID-19 infections

The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the past week has been announced, News.az reports.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said a total of 20 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, 15 people recovered, and 4 people died over the week.

In general, 834,172 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,758 people have been treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 38.

To date, 10,376 people have died from coronavirus.





News.Az