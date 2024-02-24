Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss prospects for interparliamentary relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar Hamda bint Hassan Al-Sulaiti, who was visiting the country to participate in the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), News.Az reports.

Hailing the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar across various domains, Sahiba Gafarova noted that reciprocal visits and meetings between the two countries at the level of heads of state play an essential role in developing relations.

The pair mentioned the existing fruitful cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, humanitarian and other realms, highlighting the ample opportunities for further fostering relations.

The sides also touched upon the Azerbaijan-Qatar ties within the regional and international organizations, underscoring that the parties mutually support each other's positions within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The two also emphasized the role of friendship groups in bolstering interparliamentary relations and addressed the issues of reciprocal visits and cooperation between the parliamentary committees.

Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar Hamda bint Hassan Al-Sulaiti highlighted her country`s interest in further solidifying relations with Azerbaijan. She hailed Baku`s successful hosting of the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, acknowledging the importance of the session`s agenda.

Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council of Qatar congratulated Azerbaijan for hosting the occasion and expressed confidence in the country's successful chairmanship of the Assembly.

News.Az