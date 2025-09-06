Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Qatar explore opportunities to broaden energy cooperation

Azerbaijan, Qatar explore opportunities to broaden energy cooperation
Azerbaijan and Qatar discussed opportunities to broaden cooperation in the energy sector.

The issue was considered at a meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and President and Group CEO of Power International Holding Moutaz Al-Khayyat, News.Az reports. 

“As part of our visit to Qatar, we met with Moutaz Al-Khayyat, President and Group CEO of Power International Holding,” Minister Jabbarov posted on X.

“During the discussions, we emphasized the particular importance of advancing mutually beneficial initiatives. We also explored opportunities to broaden cooperation in energy sector and to implement prospective joint projects,” he stated.


