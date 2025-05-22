Azerbaijan Railways represented at int'l forum in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 21, a high-level delegation led by Arif Agayev, Vice Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), participated in the Global Partners Forum of the "China–Europe (Xi’an) Railway Express."

The event, held in Xi’an, People's Republic of China, highlighted the joint implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative and the creation of the China–Europe Express economic corridor, News.Az reports, citing ADY.

Participants focused on fully utilizing the advantages of the China–Europe Express economic corridor, promoting freight transportation along this route, establishing a highly efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality overland transport link for international trade, and accelerating the development of a top-notch international logistics system. The China–Europe Express project was pinned as a key component of the Belt and Road Initiative for enhancing freight transport between China and European countries.

In his speech at the forum, ADY Vice Chairman Arif Agayev stated that for Azerbaijan China is both a trade partner and a reliable strategic ally. These strategic partnership relations are of particular importance for transport and logistics cooperation. The joint implementation of infrastructure and multimodal projects between the two countries contributes to strengthening East–West connectivity by ensuring reliable, sustainable, and competitive freight transport routes.

Agayev emphasized that in 2024 alone, the volume of freight transported by rail between Azerbaijan and China increased by 47%, reaching 612,000 tons. The number of container block trains sent from China to Azerbaijan is also growing rapidly. In 2024, a total of 287 block trains were received, and in the first four months of 2025, 165 block trains—73 in transit mode and 92 in import mode—have already arrived. By the end of the year, the reception of over 600 block trains is expected.

Additionally, on November 24, 2024, the first export block train from Baku to Xi’an was dispatched. To date, six block trains carrying nearly 10,000 tons of cargo have been sent, reaffirming the strategic importance and potential of the Middle Corridor.

The ADY official also noted that the express trains departing from Xi’an—a key strategic transport hub in China—will contribute to the regular freight transportation to European countries, including Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania.

He added that the China–Europe Express economic corridor offers significant benefits for accelerating logistics operations between Asia and Europe, promoting the diversification of transport routes, and supporting the export–import potential of participating countries.

At the conclusion of the forum, a document titled the “Cooperation Initiative on the Construction of the China–Europe Railway Express Consolidation Center” was signed.

The document addresses key areas such as strengthening cooperation in infrastructure development, optimizing transport organization and improving service quality, establishing a smart logistics center, and enhancing cost-efficiency in transportation along railway routes.

During the event, Agayev also responded to the media’s questions.

News.Az