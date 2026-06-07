Israeli strike hits Beirut southern suburbs, state media reports
Photo: LBC International
An Israeli airstrike targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, striking two apartments in residential buildings.
The report said the strike hit buildings in Tahouitet el-Ghadir, with injuries reported as a result of the attack, News.Az reports, citing LBC International.
The incident occurred in the southern outskirts of the capital Beirut. Further details regarding the extent of the damage or the condition of those injured were not immediately provided.
By Leyla Şirinova