Israeli strike hits Beirut southern suburbs, state media reports

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An Israeli airstrike targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, striking two apartments in residential buildings.

The report said the strike hit buildings in Tahouitet el-Ghadir, with injuries reported as a result of the attack, News.Az reports, citing LBC International.

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The incident occurred in the southern outskirts of the capital Beirut. Further details regarding the extent of the damage or the condition of those injured were not immediately provided.

News.Az