Azerbaijan raises public transport fares

Public transport fares have been increased in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has announced, News.Az reports.

Thus, the cost of travel on buses and metro has increased from 0.40 to 0.50 manat, according to the ministry.The upper limit of the tariff for passenger transportation services on regular intercity bus routes is 3.7 manat per kilometer.The upper limit of tariffs for domestic regular suburban and intercity bus routes and air transport services have been updated (added). However, there are no changes in tariffs for domestic passenger transportation by air in the Baku-Nakhchivan/Nakhchivan-Baku direction.

