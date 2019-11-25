Azerbaijan rank first in overall medal table of World Alpagut Championship 2019

Azerbaijan have finished first in the overall medal table of the 2nd World Alpagut Championship held in Baku.

Turkey ranked second followed by Iran.

The 3rd Alpagut World Championship will be held in Turkey in 2020.

Alpagut is a martial art with its canons, traditions and philosophy. The word Alpagut consists of two words- Alp which means ‘warrior’ and kulsal that means ‘saint’. Alpagut technique involves the use of a knife, bow shooting, sword, and horse racing. The fighting usually takes place in the wolf and falcon circle. Wolf and falcon circles are the totem that belongs to the Turkic world. The fight lasts two minutes.

