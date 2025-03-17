Azerbaijan ranked among the world’s safest countries: Global Terrorism Index 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been recognized as one of the safest countries in the world, ranking 90th in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2025.

This places Azerbaijan among nations with minimal terrorist threats, reinforcing its reputation for strong security.

According to the GTI, countries like Burkina Faso (8.581), Pakistan (8.374), and Syria (8.00) are at the forefront with the highest levels of terrorist activity, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Israel ranks 8th (7.463), Russia is 16th (6.267), Iran follows at 18th (6.056), and Türkiye stands at 32nd (3.968).

The United States is ranked 34th (3.517), while France (40th, 2.712) and the Netherlands (60th, (1.402), also feature among the countries with a higher level of terrorism. Meanwhile, Norway is 66th (1.198), Finland and Japan share the 72nd spot (0.949), Denmark and Armenia 79th (0.72) with Azerbaijan being far ahead at 90th place with its minimal risk.

The GTI ranking considers several key factors when assessing terrorism threats, including the number of terrorist acts, fatalities, severity of consequences, hostage situations, anti-terrorism measures, and the effectiveness of investigations. Azerbaijan's low ranking indicates its continued efforts in maintaining security, tackling terrorism, and ensure its citizens and visitors enjoy a stable environment.

The ranking places Azerbaijan among nations with similar low terrorism threats like Austria and South Korea (82nd, 0.582), and Latvia and Lithuania (86th, 0.423), reinforcing the country’s role as a safe and secure place on the global stage.

The Global Terrorism Index reports, a source for international academic institutions, the United Nations, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the World Bank and other international organizations, are published regularly by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).

News.Az