Azerbaijan ranked fifth among CIS countries in exports

Azerbaijan ranks fifth in terms of exports and sixth in imports among the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports with reference to the CIS Committee.

According to statistics from the Commonwealth, in the first quarter of 2019, Azerbaijan exported goods worth of $ 4.5 billion. The country's imports for the same period amounted to 3.1 billion dollars. In addition to Azerbaijan, only two CIS countries had a positive balance of trade turnover - Russia and Kazakhstan. Russia exported goods and services in the amount of $ 104.4 billion, and Kazakhstan - for $ 13.3 billion, while Russia's imports amounted to $ 56 billion, and Kazakhstan's $ 7 billion.

According to import indicators, except for Russia, the volumes of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine are larger than Azerbaijan.

