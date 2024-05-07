Azerbaijan ranks first among Gulf countries' travel destinations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The report called Connecting Travel Insight Report was prepared by the well-known Jacobs Media company and presented on May 7 within the framework of ATM Dubai 2024. The indicators in the report were calculated according to the average growth by the amount of flight capacity, covering the data of the current year. Along with Azerbaijan, countries such as Egypt, Thailand, Great Britain, Italy, France, Georgia, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the Republic of Maldives are ranked in the top ten.In her speech, Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) noted that Azerbaijan also joined the "Basics of Hotel Sustainability" program and emphasized that she appreciated this initiative.

News.Az