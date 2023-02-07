Azerbaijan ready to expand cooperation with int’l organizations in demining - official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is conducting demining operations in its liberated territories at its own expense, Sultan Hajiyev, a senior consultant of the Department for Work with Non-Governmental Organizations and Communications of the Presidential Administration, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event dedicated to the launch of the "Support for increasing the capacity of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) for the safe return of former internally displaced persons" project, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan is ready to expand cooperation with international organizations in mine clearance.

"Our country has a huge experience in the field of mine clearance, which we are ready to share with other countries. Last year, we proposed adding a humanitarian mine clearance paragraph to the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

The official added that Azerbaijan is going to completely demine its territories as well as implement all the goals set, in particular the return of formerly displaced persons.

News.Az