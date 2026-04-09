Israel launches fresh strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon

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Israel launched fresh strikes against Hezbollah launch sites in Lebanon on Thursday evening, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

Multiple airstrikes on locations in southern Lebanon in the last hour, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Prior to the strikes, the IDF issued a warning to Israeli residents that additional areas “may come under (Hezbollah) fire in the coming hours.”

The fresh strikes come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had instructed his government to “open direct negotiations” with Lebanon, but stated there would be no ceasefire with Hezbollah in the country even as he pushes for talks to commence.

News.Az