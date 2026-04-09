Netanyahu rejects ceasefire in Lebanon

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again said there is no ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon after he instructed his cabinet to begin direct negotiations.

“I want to tell you: there is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, and we will not stop until we restore your security,” Netanyahu said in a video message released on Thursday evening, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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The prime minster said he has asked for direct talks with the Lebanese government aimed at disarming Hezbollah and securing “a historic, sustainable peace agreement.”

He added: “I have already brought four peace agreements with Arab states. I intend to bring more.”

Israel is planning to scale down its attacks on Lebanon as negotiations take place, two Israeli sources told CNN on Thursday. It remains to be seen what a reduction in strikes would actually look like in practice.

Earlier, a Lebanese official told CNN there would be “no negotiations under fire” in response to Israel’s plan to start direct talks.

The Israeli military on Thursday continued striking Lebanon and issued fresh evacuation orders for parts of southern Beirut.

On Wednesday, Israel launched its biggest wave of strikes in Lebanon since the war began. More than 300 people were killed and 1,150 were injured in the attacks across the country, according to the latest update from the Lebanese Health Ministry. Israel had said it was targeting 100 Hezbollah command centres and military strikes.

News.Az