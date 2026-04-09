Russian officials head to Dagestan after deadly floods claim six lives
Photo: TASS/Ganjevi Hajibalaev
On Thursday, three Russian ministers arrived in Dagestan, in the Caucasus region, to manage the emergency response to floods that have claimed six lives, submerged communities, and led to the evacuation of thousands.
The Russian government said Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov toured stricken areas and was coordinating relief efforts following days of torrential rain, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
A government statement quoted forecasters as saying more rain and high winds were expected. Relief workers were distributing drinking water, heating devices and chainsaws.
Relief efforts were placed under federal, rather than regional, jurisdiction, allowing more resources to be mobilised.
Interfax, quoting official figures, said six people had died since the rains started at the end of last month, and 6,200 people were listed as "affected" by the flooding.
More than 4,000 residents were evacuated after a dam burst near the historic city of Derbent. Eight localities were under water, along with sections of major roads.
By Ulviyya Salmanli