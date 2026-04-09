Russian officials head to Dagestan after deadly floods claim six lives

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On Thursday, three Russian ministers arrived in Dagestan, in the Caucasus region, to manage the emergency response to floods that have claimed six lives, submerged communities, and led to the evacuation of thousands.

The Russian ​government said Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov toured ⁠stricken areas and was coordinating relief ​efforts following days of torrential rain, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A government ​statement quoted forecasters as saying more rain and high winds were expected. Relief workers were distributing ​drinking water, heating devices and chainsaws.

Relief ​efforts were placed under federal, rather than regional, jurisdiction, ‌allowing ⁠more resources to be mobilised.

Interfax, quoting official figures, said six people had died since the rains started at the end ​of last ​month, and ⁠6,200 people were listed as "affected" by the flooding

More than 4,000 ​residents were evacuated after a dam ​burst ⁠near the historic city of Derbent. Eight localities were under water, along with ⁠sections ​of major roads.

News.Az