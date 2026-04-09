Why one person is missing after a submarine fire at a South Korea shipyard

Why one person is missing after a submarine fire at a South Korea shipyard

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A fire aboard a South Korean Navy submarine undergoing maintenance has left one person missing, prompting an emergency response and ongoing rescue efforts.

The incident occurred on April 9 at a shipyard operated by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, about 300 kilometers from Seoul. The fire broke out in the afternoon on a submarine that had been docked for repairs and maintenance.

Roughly 40 people were on board the vessel at the time, most of whom were evacuated safely after the fire started.

How the fire was handled

Emergency services responded quickly, issuing an alert and deploying firefighting units to the scene. The blaze was brought under control within a few hours.

Despite containing the fire, rescue operations continued due to concerns about a missing worker.

Who is missing

Authorities reported that one worker, a woman in her 60s employed by a subcontractor, was unaccounted for following the incident.

She was believed to be inside the submarine at the time, likely carrying out cleaning or maintenance work when the fire broke out.

How rescue efforts are progressing

Rescue teams have identified the approximate location of the missing worker inside the submarine. However, reaching her has proven difficult due to narrow and complex internal structures within the vessel.

Her condition has not yet been confirmed.

Why the incident is significant

The fire occurred on a military submarine undergoing maintenance, highlighting safety risks associated with shipyard operations, particularly in confined and high-risk environments.

Shipyard fires can be especially dangerous due to limited escape routes, dense mechanical systems, and the presence of potentially flammable materials during repair work.

What caused the fire

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities are examining whether it was linked to ongoing maintenance activity, equipment malfunction, or other technical factors.

What happens next

Rescue efforts remain the immediate priority as teams continue working to reach the missing worker. At the same time, investigators will analyze the incident to determine its cause and assess safety procedures.

Further updates are expected as authorities confirm the worker’s condition and provide more details about the circumstances surrounding the fire.

News.Az