Azerbaijan ready to help Belarus in case of appeals regarding oil supplies

Azerbaijan will be ready to help Belarus in case it makes appeals regarding oil supplies, said Latif Gandilov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Belarus, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA) reports.

The ambassador noted that he does not see any obstacles for sending oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Belarus. "Our nations always help each other, and we are ready to lend our shoulder in a difficult time. If need be, Azerbaijan will be honored to perform its brotherly duty. There is no doubt that the heads of state will find a common ground on the matter," he said.

At the same time, it is necessary to take into account the complexity of the transportation of oil from Azerbaijan to Belarus and look for the most optimal ways that will not lead to a strong increase in the cost of energy resources, he added. “There are no other issues except for transportation routes, which may greatly affect the cost of transported oil,” Gandilov stressed.

The ambassador suggested that deliveries may be made possible through the ports of the Black Sea. He also noted the great potential of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Belarus is located in the center of Europe. It means the European market will be open to us. In its turn, Azerbaijan, which is at the outer edge of the East, can open the Middle East market for Belarus," he said.

Industrial cooperation between the two states has been recently expanding, and third countries have been starting to join the partnership, which is exemplified by the joint production of MAZ equipment at the Ganja Automobile Plant in Azerbaijan and supply of the plant's products to the Turkish market.

"I think such manufacturing cooperation would facilitate division of labor and expand the choice of products we can jointly manufacture. It is a very correct approach to the matter. It will result in more successful development of our region by means of providing more job opportunities to people and, thus, will increase their well-being," the ambassador said.

As reported, Belarus intends to begin importing oil alternative to Russian oil by the end of the year. Oil may be shipped via the ports of the Baltic Sea and Ukraine. Belarusian oil refineries can process 18 varieties of oil from Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria.

News.Az

