Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to contributing to building sustainable digital future

Photo: The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Digital transformation is not just a technological process but also an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on Friday.

He made the remarks at the international forum “Digital Almaty 2025” in the Kazakh capital, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers. PM Asadov also reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to advancing joint efforts toward building a sustainable digital future.

News.Az