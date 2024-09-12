Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan receives $3 bln in foreign direct investment in H1 2024

This was announced by Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Nasirov also highlighted that Azerbaijani residents invested approximately $1 billion abroad during the same period.

Additionally, he noted that the volume of capital repatriated to Azerbaijan from January to June was estimated at $3.4 billion.

