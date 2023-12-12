Azerbaijan: Reconstruction work at Khankendi city stadium continues apace
Repair and reconstruction work at the Khankendi city stadium in Azerbaijan continues at a rapid pace, News.Az reports.
The new seats have already been set up at the stadium.
In addition, the premises inside the stadium have also been renovated by modern standards.
FK Qarabag and MOIK (Sports Club of Army) match in the Azerbaijan Cup is scheduled to be held at the Khankendi city stadium on December 21.