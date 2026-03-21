Japan beat Australia to win Asian Cup again

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Japan women's national football team defeated hosts Australia women's national football team 1-0 to lift the AFC Women's Asian Cup title once again, silencing a record crowd of 74,397 at Stadium Australia.

The final was decided by a single moment of brilliance—but for Australia, it ended in familiar heartbreak, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The breakthrough came in the 17th minute when Maika Hamano unleashed a stunning strike from the edge of the box, curling the ball into the bottom corner.

It proved to be the difference in a fast-paced, end-to-end encounter packed with attacking talent.

Despite strong support from the home crowd, Australia failed to convert key opportunities.

Caitlin Foord came closest in the first half, missing multiple chances—including one created by a rare mistake from Japan’s goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita.

Japan also threatened to double their lead before halftime, but Mackenzie Arnold produced a crucial save to keep the hosts in the game.

The second half saw both teams trade attacks, with Australia pushing harder as time ran out.

Hayley Raso came agonizingly close after a brilliant move, only to be denied by a last-ditch defensive effort from Rion Kitagawa.

Later, substitute Emily van Egmond had a golden chance, but her effort was blocked as Japan’s defense held firm under pressure.

The result marks Australia’s third Asian Cup final loss to Japan, following defeats in 2014 and 2018.

For Japan, it confirms their dominance in the competition, securing their third title in the last four editions.

For Australia’s experienced core—led by Sam Kerr—this tournament was seen as a final opportunity to win a major title on home soil.

Kerr, now a veteran of the squad, is part of a generation that helped transform the Matildas into one of the country’s most popular teams.

However, injuries and inconsistency have made it difficult for the side to replicate past success, including their memorable run at the 2023 World Cup.

With younger players emerging, this defeat could mark the end of an era—and the beginning of a transition for Australian women’s football.

News.Az