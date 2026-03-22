Izquierdoz earns Lanus win at Velez

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A late goal from Carlos Izquierdoz gave Lanus a 1-0 away win over leader Velez Sarsfield in Argentina's Apertura tournament on Saturday.

The Buenos Aires side broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when Izquierdoz latched onto Eduardo Salvio's cross with a bullet header from the edge of the six-yard box, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Velez had Randal Rodriguez to thank for not going further behind, with the Uruguayan goalkeeper making a series of saves to deny the visitors.

Lanus is now third in Group A with 18 points, four behind Velez, which has played one more match. Velez remains on 22 points, three ahead of second-placed Defensa y Justicia.

Meanwhile, Walter Mazzanti struck late as Newell's Old Boys clinched a 1-0 home win over Gimnasia Mendoza. It marked Newell's first win of the season after 11 games, but the Rosario club remains last in its 15-team group.

In other Argentine top-flight fixtures on Saturday, Talleres won 2-1 at Independiente and Racing prevailed 2-1 at Belgrano.

News.Az