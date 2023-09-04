Azerbaijan recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases over past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

130 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan from August 28 to September 3, while 108 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 832,312, with 821,881 recoveries and 10,302 deaths, while treatment of 129 others is underway.

A total of 7,674,567 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az