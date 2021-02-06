Azerbaijan records 115 fresh coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 115 new COVID-19 cases, 201 patients have recovered and three patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

Up until now, 231,022 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 224,961 of them have recovered, and 3,156 people have died. Currently, 2905 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To detect the COVID-19 cases, 6 582 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,446,300 tests have been conducted so far.

