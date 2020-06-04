Azerbaijan records 262 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 262 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Some 72 coronavirus infected people have recovered, while 2 patients (born in 1960 and 1963) have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 6,522, with 3,737 recoveries and 78 deaths.

As many as 2,707 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 64 are in severe and 75 in moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 322,574 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az