Azerbaijan records 315 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Azerbaijan has recorded 315 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers informed on Tuesday.

Some 229 virus infected people have recovered, while 5 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 8,191, with 4,606 recoveries and 98 deaths. As many as 3,487 patients are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 5,809 tests have been conducted in the country to detect new infections. A total of 349,200 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az