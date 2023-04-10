Azerbaijan records 7 new daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 10 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 830,367, with 819,670 recoveries and 10,197 deaths, while treatment of 500 others is underway.

A total of 7,569,059 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az