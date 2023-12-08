Azerbaijan records earthquake in Caspian Sea
- 08 Dec 2023 22:26
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 191334
- Incident
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-records-earthquake-in-caspian-sea-2 Copied
An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, News.az reports.
The earthquake occurred at 21:00 (GMT+4) 45 kilometers southeast of the Astara station. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 11 kilometers.
No tremors were felt.