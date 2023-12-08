Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan records earthquake in Caspian Sea

  • Incident
  • Share
Azerbaijan records earthquake in Caspian Sea

An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, News.az reports.

The earthquake occurred at 21:00 (GMT+4) 45 kilometers southeast of the Astara station. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 11 kilometers.

No tremors were felt.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      