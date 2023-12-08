Azerbaijan records earthquake in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, News.az reports.

The earthquake occurred at 21:00 (GMT+4) 45 kilometers southeast of the Astara station. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 11 kilometers.

No tremors were felt.

News.Az