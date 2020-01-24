Azerbaijan records increase in tourist arrivals from China
As many as 25,500 tourists from China visited Azerbaijan in 2019, and this indicates a 62.4% increase compared to a year earlier, the State Tourism Board of Azerbaijan told AzVision.az.
The number of Chinese tourists who arrived in Azerbaijan in December 2019 amounted to 1,130, the board noted.
News.Az