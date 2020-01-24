Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan records increase in tourist arrivals from China

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan records increase in tourist arrivals from China

As many as 25,500 tourists from China visited Azerbaijan in 2019, and this indicates a 62.4% increase compared to a year earlier, the State Tourism Board of Azerbaijan told AzVision.az.

The number of Chinese tourists who arrived in Azerbaijan in December 2019 amounted to 1,130, the board noted.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      