Azerbaijan records no cases of hepatitis of unknown origin among children

No cases of hepatitis of unknown origin among children have been detected in Azerbaijan, the country’s health minister told journalists on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Teymur Musayev noted that there is no cause for concern at the moment.

According to the minister, the number of virus infections is small.

“Such cases have been detected in 12 countries so far. The number of virus infections is small. The etymology of hepatitis in children remains unknown,” he added.

News.Az