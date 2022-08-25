Azerbaijan records over 600 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 601 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 810,589, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 535 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 797,167. To date, some 9,795 people have died from the coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,627.

So far, 7,135,151 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az