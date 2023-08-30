Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society may conduct needs assessment of Armenians in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzRC) can conduct the needs assessment of Armenians living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, AzRC President Novruz Aslan told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

"This assessment can be carried out by specialists of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society if we are provided with access to the territory. I can do this assessment myself. We can involve our partners and foreign experts in this work. I don't see any problems here," Novruz Aslan said.

According to him, the key issue is building communication through dialogue.

"The most important thing is to demonstrate goodwill. The opinions of two or three people should not influence the population of Armenian origin in Khankendi. I believe that most of the population there is already tired of these processes, and they should demonstrate the principles of humanism to the whole world. If the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society came with good intentions, they should also treat it with respect and patience. We are not going to help anyone by force. This is a step forward, and everyone is obliged to welcome it, regardless of language, religion, race, or political affiliation. There are thoughts that if we have not received an appeal, why send help? Why should we expect an appeal? If it may be necessary, then we are taking this step," he added.

