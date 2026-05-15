Baku to host Turkic World Week marking Turcology Congress centenary, President Aliyev says

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced that Baku will host Turkic World Week in June to mark the centenary of the First Turcology Congress.

“The Turkic World Week, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turcology Congress, which made a significant contribution to the scientific and cultural unity of Turkic peoples, will be held in Baku in June,” Aliyev said while addressing the informal summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, on Friday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Azerbaijani president expressed confidence that the event would become a landmark occasion in the cultural life of the Turkic world.

News.Az